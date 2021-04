Fakawsu Touray, Imam Ratib of Gunjur in Kombo South, has passed away on 13th April 2021. Touray is from a family of Imams. His father, Alhagie Bai Mustapha Touray, was also an Imam.

Fakawsu Touray has been the Imam Ratib of Gunjur for more than two decades after he succeeded his older brother, Imam Karamo Touray.

Imam Touray was buried on Wednesday 14 April, 2021 in Gunjur.