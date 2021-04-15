Tanzania: Simba Return to Vpl Action Against Mtibwa Sugar

Dar es Salaam — Afterqualifying for Caf Champions' League quarter finals , Simba today return to action in the Vodacom Premier League against Mtibwa Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 4pm.

Simba SC topped group A to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition scheduled to resume in mid next month.

The Msimbazi Reds collected 13 points while holders and record nine time winners Al Ahly of Egypt finished second with 11 points.

However, Simba is not expecting an easy ride in today's encounter against Mtibwa Sugar because it is an encounter that could turn into a potential banana skin.

Mtibwa's acting head coach, Vincent Barnabas, said they have prepared well to face in-form Simba in the league encounter and hope to do their best.

Barnabas said all of his players are in high morale and ready to face the Msimbazi side. "I know my players are facing a daunting task. However, victory is vital for us to improve our chances in the league standings," said Barnabas.

Mtibwa Sugar currently lie 15th in the Premier league standings with 24 points from 23 outings.

"We are facing the relegation zone. So, we need to get results in order to avoid that. Victory will make us leapfrog Kagera Sugar, who are in the 14th position with 26 points from 25 matches.

Simba are placed third after garnering 46 points from 20 matches they have played so far. The team's last match was on March 10 against Tanzania Prisons at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where they were forced a 1-1 draw.

Simba managed to equalize in the dying minutes through Luis Miquissone. The defending champions' assistant coach, Selemani Matola, said they target to maintain their winning streak in the league in order to chase the top position.

He said they are optimistic about coming out with good results in the match despite the fact that Mtibwa Sugar are one of the tough teams in the league.

"We are in a tough fixture after qualifying for the Caf Champions league knockout stage. We have to concentrate on both tournaments, which are important.

"The league matches are very important as we aim to do our best and defend the title," said Matola. He said his players are in good shape for the match that is expected to be tough.

"It is not going to be an easy game because each team target victory in order to improve their chances in the league standings. We want to prove our worth in the competition by defending the title well," he said.

Simba are expected to use their deadly striker, John Bocco, who has so far scored nine goals in the league and Meddie Kagere who has scored nine respectively. Azam FC's Prince Dube is leading the scoring chart with 10 goals.