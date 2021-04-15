Tanzania: Oil Pipeline Construction 'To Start Soon'

Dar es Salaam — With theactual construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) scheduled to start any time this month, parties to the agreement have only three documents to complete in Tanzania.

The issues -- which Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) says will be finalized before end of month -- include the signing of Host Government Agreement (HGA) between the government of Tanzania and investors, concluding the percentage of stake in ownership of the firm that the country (Tanzania) must take in the project and establishing the EACOP as a company.

On Sunday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni witnessed the signing of the EACOP in the Tripartite Project Agreement whereby all parties committed to the realization of the project for the benefit of all parties including the people of Tanzania and Uganda.

The agreement, signed a Uganda's Entebbe State House, paves the way for the construction of a 1,440-km crude oil pipeline from Uganda's Albertine region to Tanzanian seaport city of Tanga.

TPDC's managing director James Mataragio said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that after signing of the HGA between Uganda and investors on April 11, 2021 in Entebbe, the same would be signed between Tanzania and investors before the end of this month.

"The HGA between investors and the government of Tanzania has been already discussed, agreed and initialled and at any time the signing date will be announced," he noted.