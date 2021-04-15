Gambia: GBA in Senegal for Youth Camp, Competition

The Gambia Badminton Association is currently in Thies, Senegal for Badminton Youth Training Camp and mini competition. Two other Zone 2 member countries will join The Gambia for the youth camp and competition.

This camp is set to embark on pilot preparations for the Youth Olympic Games in KAR in 2026. The delegation Gambian is headed by the President of The Gambia Badminton Association Abdoulie Ceesay.

Head Coach Shahzad Liaqatq selected two athletes for the youth camp and competition. The team is expected to return to Banjul on Monday 12th April 2021.