Gambia Para Powerlifting Team Pays Courtesy Call On GNOC

The Gambia's Para Powerlifting team to Manchester, on Monday paid a courtesy call on The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) following powerlifter Modou Gamo's outstanding performance at Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The team was received by IOC honorary members, first vice president of GNOC Beatrice Allen, GNOC secretary general Abdoulie Jallow and GNOC executive director Muhammed Janneh.

Beatrice Allen, first-vice of Gambia Olympic Committee (GNOC), said that the NOC will always support any sport that aspires to go to the Games.

She assured them of GNOC's continuous support as long as they continue to perform well.

"We want to see sports develop in the country," the IOC honorary member highlighted.

She also said that without athletes there is no national federation.

Secretary General of Gambia Olympic Committee (GNOC), Abdoulie Jallow said that the prospects they saw in Gamo made them to support him.

He thanked Gamo for making Gambians proud, adding that they hope to see him at the Para Games.

Mr. Jallow said that: "as an NOC we will always put the athletes first," noting that any athlete that has prospects of featuring in any Games especially Olympic Games will be supported by GNOC.

Muhammed Janneh, executive director of Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), said the performance of the Paralympics team has given them hope to support the team, adding that that the team can secure qualification to Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He added that they are not only supporting Paralympics but other sporting disciplines to preparing for the Olympic Games.

Janneh told athletes and federations that GNOC's support will now be based on performance.

Hagie Drammeh and Coach Modou Gamo both thanked GNOC for their support.

He added that Gamo's performance in recent competitions shows that The Gambia has a lot of potentials in powerlifting.

Mr. Drammeh pointed out that despite Gamo facing athletes with better facilities, he was able to break his personal best record with good lifts.

"Gamo finished fourth above United States of America, Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan and other big nations and therefore qualifying for Georgia and Dubai qualifiers," Drammeh said.

Gambia's top Para powerlifter, Gamo said his latest outing was funded by GNOC, adding that was at his best that motivate him to train and focus on the competition.

He promised to continue working hard to win a gold medal at the Georgia qualifiers.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) fully funded and supported Gambia's participation for the Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup held last month.

The decision was to ensure more Gambian athletes qualifier for the Tokyo Paralympic Games set to take place later this year.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) paid the team's visa fees, accommodation, tickets and allowance for 2021 Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Following a successful outing in February 2020, Gamo again competed in the Manchester 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The event took place at the Wythenshawe forum with World Para powerlifters set to go head-to-head at a crucial qualifier for the rescheduled Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Gambian top powerlifter, Modou Gamo competed in the +107 categories.

The Para Powerlifting World Cup provided an opportunity for Para Powerlifters to improve their ranking and move towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.