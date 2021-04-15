Africa: Yorro Njie Elected Ils-Africa Region Board Member

Gambian Yorro Njie has been elected as ILS-Africa regional board member.

Njie was elected at the board's General Assembly held on 20 February 2021.

It was preceded by a Board Meeting that took place on 19 February 2021.

At the General Assembly, elections were organised to elect the leadership of the ILS-Africa for the 2021-2024 period, so for three years.

All Member Federations were invited to nominate candidates for positions before the deadline of 20 November 2020.

22 out of 27 member Federations took part in the Elective General Assembly.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central Africa, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda attended the general assembly meeting.

The below are the elected members of ILS -Africa Region.

President: Dr Mohamed Ali GHARBAL PhD (Morocco)

Secretary General: Ingy EL-SHAZLY (Egypt)

Vice-Presidents

For North Africa: Dr Mohamed SALEH MD (Egypt)

For East Africa: Sally Njeri NDIRI (Kenya)

For Central Africa: Thierry George VACKAT (Central African Rep.)

For South Africa: Dhaya SEWDUTH (South Africa)

Other Board Members

Sameh EL-SHAZLY (Egypt)

Abdelkader CHEKROUN (Algeria)

Helen HERBERT (South Africa)

David Kwasi AFEZAME (Ghana)

Asmaeil AL HUSSIN (Libya)

Moussa BAGNOU AMADOU (Niger)

Mady COMPAORE (Burkina Faso)

Djamel DERBALI (Algeria)

El Hadji DIALLO (Senegal)

Mohamed GREIMICHE (Mauritania)

Nicaise KARNOU SAMEDI (Central African Rep.)

Serge Guy NGUICHIE (Cameroon)

Renata Alice THIEK ALAMI (Morocco)

Njie YORRO (Gambia)

African Representatives in the ILS Board of Directors

The following people will represent the ILS-Africa Region in the ILS Board of Directors in the 2021-2024 period:

Mohamed Ali GHARBAL PhD (is as ILS-Africa President automatically elected and the ILS Vice-President and is automatically Member of the ILS Chancellery).

Dr Mohamed SALEH MD (Egypt).

Colonel (ret) Abdelkader CHEKROUN (Algeria).

Thierry George VACKAT (Central African Republic).

David Kwasi AFEZAME (Ghana).

Mady COMPAORE (Burkina Faso) was elected first reserve.

Election of ILS-Africa Commissions

After the above elections, the elected ILS-Africa Board of Directors will appoint the Chair, Secretary and Members of the five ILS-Africa Commissions.

