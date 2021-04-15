Gambia: Coach Ebou Jarra Reacts to Real De Banjul Sacking

Coach Ebou Jarra has reacted to Real de Banjul sacking after the city boys terminated his four- year contract as the first team coach.

Coach Jarra guided Real de Banjul to third position in the country's top flight league with 19 points, four behind the current league leaders Fortune FC.

Coach Jarra also guided Tallinding United to the First Division before joining Gambia Armed Forces where he won league title with the soldiers.

Coach Jarra joined Real de Banjul in 2019 on a four-year contract.

The Tallinding-based coach guided Real de Banjul to five wins, four draws and three losses before the city boys decided to terminate his contract on Monday.

"I can publicly outline that Real de Banjul have decided to terminate my contract," said Coach Ebou Jarra during an interview with Afri Radio yesterday.

Coach Jarra could have earned Real de Banjul first season in charge when the club were leading the league standings before The Gambia Football Federation GFF declared the league season null and avoid due to the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

"We have to always think about one thing in football which is fair play and give respect to opponents. This should be in everyone's mind," Coach Jarra said.

"This is what everybody should think about, respect to opponents and make sure you don't think you are better than everyone else.

For me, I think we were on good course and everything should've been in the right direction."

The former Gambia Armed Forces and Tallinding United gaffer said that his sacking from Real de Banjul did not surprise him.

"I don't think my sacking is a surprise to me because looking at the past two months after five games; winning two, losing two and drawing one, before decided to call for a meeting; and which I called a crisis meeting.

"It was stated during the meeting that we will sit again and discuss matters after four games."

"Later it has gone to seven games and nothing has been said.'

"So for me it doesn't surprise me as they came to this conclusion."

According to him, looking at what he has done in statistic since he came to Real; there is no genuine football reason, why he should be relieved of his duty, adding that he would rather walk on his feet than crawl for anybody.