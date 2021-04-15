Liberia: BCM Liberia Investment Dismisses Reports

14 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

BCM Liberia Investment Limited has dismissed media reports that it is indebted to its employers for over a-five month period, saying, it settled its obligations to the company's employees before shutting down full operations.

The Management in a press statement issued Wednesday April 14 clarified that the company stopped full operation since September 2020 due to the second wave of the COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared as a Pandemic.

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected many investments around the world, not precluding Liberia, the company said in its press release issued in Monrovia.

The Company further opined that the impact of the COVID-19 led to the closure of laboratories in Liberia, something which also impacted its operations negatively. As a result of the closure of laboratories, the Company Management explained that it had to send all drill samples out of the country for testing and the delay impacted further drilling work.

BCM Liberia Investment Limited also pointed out that there are less than five provisional staffers of the company who are managing the Concession facilities in Grand Bassa County, until it resume full operations.

The five provisional staffers are being compensated appropriately and as such, there is no planned protest as it is being invalidly reported in some quarters of the media.

