Liberia: Cummings Test Negative

-Awaits wife second Covid-19 result

Former Coca-Cola Executive, Mr. Alexander Cummings' Covid-19 result returned negative on Wednesday days after his entire household went into isolation following his wife Teresa's positive result.

"My test result is back. I am negative. The test results for the other members of our extended family are also back, and they are all negative. I thank God for these results," Cummings posted.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress said he continued to be "grateful for your prayers and outpouring of love as we deal with the unexpected situation of a positive test result for my wife."

"Teresa continues to be well and is with her usual smile, energy, and grace, all of which have helped me cope with my own concerns for and about the love of my life for almost forty years.

"... I have decided to remain at home, next to Teresa, to be with her, at least until the weekend, when she is tested again, and the results are known.Once again, we are grateful for the expressions of your uplifting thoughts and prayers for our family."

Mr. Cummings and wife Teresa Cummings went into self-isolation, following the latter's covid-19 positive result last week.

In a brief statement issued over the weekend, Mr. Cummings told his followers that he had to cut short his 5-days visit to Nimba and return to Monrovia after news that his wife had tested positive for the virus.

Cummings: "On last Tuesday, April 6, 2021, I embarked on a 5-day visit to Nimba County. I returned to Monrovia on yesterday to attend the graduation ceremony of a vocational institute, and to spend time with my wife, Teresa, before her travel out of the country which was scheduled for today.

While in Gbarngaenroute to Nimba this morning for the conclusion of my working visit, I received a call from my wife. She had tested positive with COVID-19. I immediately returned to Monrovia to be with my wife. At the moment, Teresa is fine. I am also fine and not presenting any symptoms.

However, as a result of the positive result and consistent with the health protocols, Teresa's travel is postponed. I have also initiated arrangements to take the Covid-19 Test on tomorrow, and will be self-quarantining immediately.

I apologize to the people of Nimba for canceling the last leg of my visit at the last minute. I urge everyone to continue to abide by the preventive health measures. COVID-19 is real, and unfortunately, is still with us.

Please keep my family in your prayers, as ours will be that you continue to act to keep yourself and your love ones safe."