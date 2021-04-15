Zimbabwe: SRC Engage NPA Over Streak Ban

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, and the Sports and Recreation Commission, have requested the National Prosecuting Authority to look into the eight-year ban of former Zimbabwe captain, Heath Streak.

The International Cricket Council slapped an eight-year ban on Streak, who also had a stint as Chevrons coach, for breaching their code of conduct on corruption.

The 47-year-old accepted a charge of having violated the code, in exchange of cash and material payments, from an Indian bookmaker.

Cricketers are told, again and again, not to associate with such shadowy characters, who use vital information passed to them, to undermine the integrity of the game.

Some of them have been known to influence the outcome of matches, by exerting pressure on players and coaches, for them to underperform.

Now, following the ICC ban, the Sports Ministry and the SRC want the NPA to determine whether action can be taken at home against Streak.

Gerald Mlotshwa, the SRC board chairman, yesterday said they have since received communication of the lengthy ban imposed on Streak.

"The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and the Sports and Recreation Commission have been notified of the International Cricket Council's decision to ban former Zimbabwe cricket captain and coach, Heath Streak, from 'all cricket' for eight years, after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," Mlotshwa said.

"The Ministry has requested the National Prosecuting Authority to ascertain whether any of the criminal laws in Zimbabwe, particularly those relating to corruption, have been breached by Heath Streak, in order that appropriate action is also taken locally by the NPA."

The veteran sports administrator said the Government was putting in place measures, to ensure a clean sporting environment, through the promulgation of the Sports Integrity Bill.

The bill seeks to eradicate corruption in sport, doping, competition manipulation and illegal betting, among other vices, in Zimbabwe.

Cabinet has since considered and approved principles on the proposed Bill from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

It will also allow Zimbabwe to, inter alia, work with other Governments, regionally and internationally, to combat doping, competition manipulation and corruption in sport, by complying with the Olympic Charter, UNESCO Convention on the Elimination of Doping in Sport, Statute of the African Union Sports Council, among other global integrity guidelines in sport.

"The public is advised that the Sports Integrity bill is under consideration with the Attorney-General's Office, after Cabinet approved of the principles thereof, last year," said Mlotshwa in a statement yesterday.

"The purpose of the final bill, once enacted into law, is to provide for clearly defined criminal offences, as relating to sport in Zimbabwe.

"It remains the Ministry and SRC's position that there is zero tolerance for corruption, and bad governance in our sport, and all such instances of corruption are hereby condemned, in the strongest possible terms.

"In this respect, the decision of the ICC, in relation to the banning of Heath Streak, is fully supported and endorsed."