Zimbabwe Considering Tapping Into Nuclear Energy

The Government yesterday approved the framework for cooperation with the Russian Federation State Atomic Energy Corporation as it explores the feasibility of using nuclear energy as an alternative source of power.

The tie-up could culminate in the establishment of a centre for nuclear science and technology in the country.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-Cabinet briefing that the Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian Federation State Atomic Energy Corporation.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation State Atomic Energy Corporation, which was presented by the Attorney-General on behalf of the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation," she said.

"The memorandum seeks to facilitate higher level of cooperation between the two countries in the use of nuclear energy, by laying a foundation for the execution of the agreed areas of cooperation."

Mutsvangwa added that joint working groups would be established to identify specific projects to facilitate the cooperation, including exploring the feasibility of constructing a centre for nuclear science and technology.

"The anticipated cooperation in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes will provide alternative sources of energy which Zimbabwe needs," she said. - New Ziana.