Zimbabwe: Man in Court Over U.S.$1,500 Crocodile Skin

15 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A Harman appeared in court after being found in possession of a crocodile skin worth US$1 500 he allegedly intended to trade at a soccer betting shop in Harare's Central Business District.

Tafadzwa Joseph Zuze of Ruwa, denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko for violating the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Zuze, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Zorodzai Dumbura, told the court that the crocodile skin belonged to his father and was only arrested in the process of delivering it to him.

He also told the court that the crocodile skin was processed making it no offence to possess it.

"Accused will state that indeed he had a processed crocodile skin on the particular day and never intended to sell it because it was not his to sell, but his father's. His father had told him to bring the crocodile skin to him, whatever he wanted to do with it, the accused person didn't know.

"He will tell the court that this is a processed skin, it was not raw and unprocessed and cannot be described as a trophy and as such, it is not covered by Section 53(3) of the said Act," he said.

In his defence, Zuze told the court that it was not against any law to possess a processed skin, as most people wear belts, shoes and other items made from processed animal skins.

"In any event the State has no proof that accused wanted to sell the crocodile skin," he said.

The State led by Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri alleges that on September 18, 2019 at around 2pm, detectives who were on "Operation No to Illegal Trade in Wildlife Products", received information to the effect that Zuze was in possession of a crocodile skin.

Detectives confronted him as he stood in front of a soccer betting shop along Robert Mugabe Way while holding the bag containing the skin.

He then allegedly failed to produce a license that authorises him to deal in wildlife products.

Zuze was then arrested and taken to court where he was tried on charges of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act.

He is expected back in court on Friday.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.