Rwanda: Genocide - Eastern Province Honours Slain Staff

The Eastern Province has paid tribute to its staff who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The staff, security officials and family members of genocide victims on April 13 gathered at the provincial offices in Rwamagana District to pay homage to their slain colleagues and loved ones by laying wreath at the genocide monument.

At least 19 victims including Godfroid Ruzindana the Prefet of what used to be called Kibungo Prefecture have so far been identified.

Family members of the slain staff in the province said they had formed an association to tackle the effects of the genocide, especially trauma.

"Trauma is now taking a different shape," said Ignacienne Bucyeye, one of the family members of the victims. "We used to go to commemoration events with young children and they looked fine."

But they grow up, he added, the more they understand the weight of the genocide and hence the rise in trauma cases.

Bucyeye, however, pointed out that they are making progress in restoring optimism among genocide survivors, including widows.

"We have rebuilt our lives although it is not easy," she said.

Edouard Bamporiki, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Culture, reminded mourners to confront all forms of genocide denial, underscoring that it was unfortunate young people in the past generations were never taught to love their country.

He says that today Itorero is helping to sow the seeds of patriotism among the young generation.

Emmanuel K. Gasana, the Governor of the Eastern Province Governor, said survivors have a supportive government.

"They were killed for being Tutsi, only because of bad government.

"We appreciate the courage that the survivors demonstrate. They gave a lot, including forgiveness, for Rwanda to stay alive. We appreciate them for that and we will always do," he said.

The list of 19 genocide victims on the provincial monument include staff at Kanazi and Kirehe sous-prefectures in Kigali-Ngari and Kibungo prefectures, respectively. The Eastern Province still collecting names of other victims in other sous-prefectures.

Eastern Province Governor CG Emmanuel Gasana.

Ignatienne Bucyeye, whose husband was killed during the genocide said the family members of the staff slain have formed a group in order to help each other overcome the effects of the genocide, especially trauma.

Kwibuka27 at Eastern Province offices.

Lighting candles of hope.

Officials holding candles of hope. (L-R) Eastern Province Governor CG Emmanuel Gasana, Minister of State Edouard Bamporiki and Eastern Province Police Commander CP Emmanuel Hatari.

Sharing the light of hope.