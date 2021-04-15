Gambia: URR Inhabitants Experience Irregular Power Supply Amid Ramadan

The inhabitants of Upper River Region (URR) have expressed their despair and desperation over the inconsistent power supply they are experiencing as the holy month of Ramadan commences.

For nearly two months, the region has been struggling with electric power shortage.

The power fluctuation starts after President Adama Barrow commenced his annual holiday leave in his native village of Mankamang Kunda. Since then, electricity supply is unstable which is hampering the services of most institutions within the region including banks and radio stations.

The inhabitants of the area last year witnessed erratic power supply during ramadan.

The Public Relation Officer for NAWEC Mr Pierre Sylva when contacted last week Tuesday 6th April 2021, said: "We have one of our engines at Basse which needs some changes. We have sent money to buy this particular spare part from overseas and we are expecting this part either Thursday 8th or Friday 9th April 2021. So, before Ramadan start, we are going to fix it. Our regional director has informed the local stakeholders about this including the governor and the chiefs and also I was in Basse where I had radio program about this issue."

According to Mr. Sylva: "It does not mean that the engine has a very serious problem, but it leaks and it needs we need to change one of the parts, this was why the engine has stopped operating to avoid further problem and now the only engine cannot sustain all."