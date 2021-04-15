Rwanda: Sekamana Steps Down as Ferwafa President

14 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rtd Brig. General, Jean-Damascène Sekamana has resigned from his position as the President of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA).

The development was announced in a communique issued by the football governing body, on Wednesday, April 14.

According to a statement seen by Times Sport, Sekamana said it was difficult for him to juggle both his personal responsibilities and the demands of administering the federation.

"Running a football body requires a lot of time and effort because it is important to monitor it day by day. This requires me to do it as a daily routine. I find that combining it with my other personal responsibilities would have had a negative impact on the development of football," he said in a statement.

Sekamana became Ferwafa president in 2018 after garnering 45 votes out of the 53 votes in an election where his rival Louis Rurangirwa managed to get 7 votes.

He replaced Vincent 'De Gaulle' Nzamwita who resigned in January 2018 due to personal reasons.

Marcel Habyarimana, who is a Vice President in the federation will serve as interim Presidet until March next year.

