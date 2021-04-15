Kenya: 'Sacked' Ouma Resurfaces at Sofapaka

David Ouma has rejoined Sofapaka two days after his sacking as Harambee Starlets coach.

The experienced trainer was shown the door by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa days after he'd named a team to face Zambia in an international friendly.

Nairobi News understands he was fired following a confrontation with his employer over team selection.

But FKF's loss has turned out to be Sofapaka's gain as he has emerged as an assistant coach at Sofapaka while doubling up as sporting director in charge of Youth Development structures and recruitment.

"Ouma is back home. I knew he would one day come back where his heart really is. He spent five good years with us in different capacities and during those years, he showed great passion in his work and that is why when he had the chance to work with him again, we didn't think twice," said Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa during Ouma's unveiling.

Ouma joins a struggling Sofapaka, currently ranked 11th on the 18-team FKF Premier League standings.

"First of all, I want to thank God that I'm finally back at Sofapaka. It has been a journey, I worked here for about six years, then I went to be an assistant coach of the national men's football team Harambee Stars under Bobby Williamson, then I was appointed the head coach of the

national women's team Harambee Starlets," Ouma said.

Ouma has also credited Sofapaka for his career successes, which include qualification for the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, win at the 2019 Cecafa Women Championship and a decent run during 2020 Olympics qualifiers.