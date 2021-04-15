Rwanda: Correctional, Rehabilitation Bodies Get New Leaders

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday April 15 concluded with a decision to maintain the national guidelines put in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 virus but instead announced new appointments for different institutions.

Notable among the new appointments is Fred Mufulukye who takes over as the Director General of the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS).

Mufulukye, who was the Governor of the Eastern Province until mid-March, comes in to replace Aimé Bosenibamwe, who passed away suddenly in May last year.

He will be deputised by Commissioner of Police Faustin Ntirushwa, who retired from active Police work last year. He was the Deputy Commandant-National Police College by the time of his retirement.

Another new appointment is DCG Juvenal Marizamunda who takes over as the new Commissioner General of the Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS).

He replaces Brigadier General George Rwigamba who has held this position since 2016.

Until his appointment, Marizamunda was the Deputy Commissioner General of Police in charge of Administration and Finance, a position that he has held since 2014.

Marizamunda was replaced by Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza who until her appointment was the RCS Deputy Commissioner General.

Foreign ambassadors approved

The Cabinet also approved Aishatu Aliyu Musa, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with residence in Kigali and Antonio Sgouropoulos, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) with residence in Nairobi to represent their countries in Rwanda.