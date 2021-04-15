Rwanda: Correctional, Rehabilitation Bodies Get New Leaders

15 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday April 15 concluded with a decision to maintain the national guidelines put in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 virus but instead announced new appointments for different institutions.

Notable among the new appointments is Fred Mufulukye who takes over as the Director General of the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS).

Mufulukye, who was the Governor of the Eastern Province until mid-March, comes in to replace Aimé Bosenibamwe, who passed away suddenly in May last year.

He will be deputised by Commissioner of Police Faustin Ntirushwa, who retired from active Police work last year. He was the Deputy Commandant-National Police College by the time of his retirement.

Another new appointment is DCG Juvenal Marizamunda who takes over as the new Commissioner General of the Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS).

He replaces Brigadier General George Rwigamba who has held this position since 2016.

Until his appointment, Marizamunda was the Deputy Commissioner General of Police in charge of Administration and Finance, a position that he has held since 2014.

Marizamunda was replaced by Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza who until her appointment was the RCS Deputy Commissioner General.

Foreign ambassadors approved

The Cabinet also approved Aishatu Aliyu Musa, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with residence in Kigali and Antonio Sgouropoulos, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) with residence in Nairobi to represent their countries in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.