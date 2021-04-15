Liberia: Man 49 Rapes Daughter, Impregnates Her

GBARNGA-Glomming report from Bong County has it that an elderly man of 49 years has allegedly raped his biological daughter thus impregnating her.

A Truth Fm morning report said the 49 years on man upon rapping the child and noticed by the child's mother, he fled the Zota Panta District to an unknown designation.

The report has it that when the child's father attempted carrying on the inhuman act against the rape survivor, she alerted her mother about it, but her claim was not listened to by her mother.

After sometime, her mother believed the child's claims when she [child's mother] caught him [child's father] in the act of having sexual affairs with the minor.

She was taken to the CH Dumba Hospital where they confirmed that the child was rapped multiple times which resulted into pregnancy.

Sensing danger, the 49 years old man is on the run as police in the county is making efforts to have him brought to justice while the child is undergoing treatment.