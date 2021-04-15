Liberia: Judge Rapes Minor

The government of Liberia assigned magistrate at the Bong Mines Magisterial Court, Cllr. Richard Flomo Jr. has been charged and forwarded to Criminal Court -E in Gbarnga for allegedly raping a 13 year old girl in Fuamah District, Lower Bong County.

The former Bong County Senator, Cllr. Richard K. Flomo's Son aged 54 is currently detained at the Gbarnga Central Prison pending court trial.

The 13 years old rape survivor during police preliminary investigation said from February 1, told a team of LNP fact-finding officers that in February of this year [2021] while on her way from escorting her older sister at a nearby area in the region, she met defendant Richard Flomo along the roadside. He for the first time proposed to her something she told the police she refused to accept.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on April 12, 2021 following the defendant transfer to court, the Women and Children Protection Section of the Bong County Police Detachment, Commander Gerald H. Holder recounted that the teenager told police accepting another invite from defendant Flomo, the rape survivor went at his house with a friend name Peterma Paul (not her real name). That while sitting in the porch of the defendant house witnessing movies on his DVD player, he later called her in his room and forcibly took off the girl's clothes, tied her mouth with a piece of cloth and sexually offended her.

She claimed that magistrate Richard K. Flomo Jr. in a move to encourage the teenager, he previously offered 6,000 Liberian Dollars to the survivor as school fees before inviting her at his house.

Meanwhile, defendant Richard K. Flomo Jr. at the LNP station declined to make any statement in reaction to the allegation leveled against him, but promised to speak on the matter upon his appearance in court.

The suspect was charged in accordance with section 14. 70 (a) of the revised penal code of Liberia, couple with the minor statement and medical report. The Liberia National Police Women and Children Protection Section on April 12 charged the former Bong County Cllr. Richard Flomo with statutory rape and sent him to court for prosecution.

