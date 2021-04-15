Liberia: Bassa Supt. Threatens to Complain Radio Stations

Mandatory Credit: Photo by STF/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10431603h) Grand Bassa County Superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh speaks the opening of two day National Conference for peace building to prevent conflict in concession areas in Ganta City, Nimba County, Liberia, 30 September 2019. The conference is geared towards Strengthening conflict prevention via the establishment of Multi-Stakeholders Platform and improve alternative livelihood for sustained concession affected communities. National conference to prevent conflict in concession affected communities, Ganta City, Liberia - 30 Sep 2019

Buchanan, Grand Bassa _ Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh of Grand Bassa has threatened to file an official complaint against the management of Radio Dukpah and Radio Magic FM to the Association of Community Radio Stations in Liberia for what he called unethical reasons.

He made the statement recently In an interview with Journalists during the dedication of the extension of the police commander office of the County project on the Fairgrounds, Hon. Baikpeh alleged that management of the both stations are in act of giving their platforms to individuals to preach divisive politics which according to him has the propensity to divide the County and its leadership.

The Grand Bassa County Superintendent said the job of a community radio station is to promote messages of peace and development and as such, he will not sit as a county superintendent to allow the radio stations to divide the Bassa People.

"As student of fact from a criminal justice background, if I accuse any one of an allegation, I must be able to provide facts. The time Radios Dukpah and Magic are taking to have their airtime wasted, it should be used to promote peace and unity", the Bassa Superintendent added.

He used the medium to call on the two Radio Station managements to not go against people, because they do not support their parties, but should engage in balanced reporting.

He lamented that the both stations always criticizing people who are appointed to serve on Educational Committee in Bassa that they do not have knowledge in the field of education. He added that the Manager of Magic FM was appointed to serve on the Health Committee. Let him tell me if he is a medical practitioner?"

"Whenever journalist is speaking on critical issues, he must be balanced and also give the audience the chance to speak on those issues under discussion freely, he added.

"We remain committed to speak to the management of the two Radio Stations who are believed by some citizens of Bassa to be a Liberty Party Stations," he concluded.