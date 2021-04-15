Zimbabwe: Ok Grand Challenge Race Back

THE first grade two race, OK Grand Challenge, will return after a one-year absence, with a strong field.

The 36th edition, of one of the flagship races in the country, is set to be held virtually, as part of ways to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Zimbabwe's biggest retail group, OK Zimbabwe, yesterday launched this year's edition of the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion, at Royal Harare, despite a challenging operating environment.

The OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion is the biggest promotion in the country.

Last year, as the whole country was under shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not held.

The OK Grand Challenge was last held in 2019, with 15-runners taking to the starting stalls.

The return of the race is good news for punters who, however, will not be allowed to be part of the show at Borrowdale.

The OK Grand Challenge is usually held during the second week of June.

The last race was won by Simona of The Bridget Stidolph yard.

Simona, who came into the race with a record of nine wins and 12 placings in 27 starts, improved her career standings to 10 wins and 12 placings in 28 runs.

Ironically, Simona was a disappointment in her last race, the Castle Tankard on May 11, when she finished sixth.