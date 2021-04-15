Zimbabwe: Songbird Turns to Writing, Releases Debut Book

15 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Bulawayo songbird, Prosper Mapurisa is exploiting her talents to the full following the recent publications of her first book, 'Loan My Body' which is her attempt to expose the myriad difficulties encountered by Zimbabwean women in their everyday lives.

In her book, Mapurisa tackles, among other subjects, child molestation, mental health problems, domestic violence as well as denial to education.

The young author is contributing in her own small way in the hope authorities within government could move to remedy the hardships.

The book was published by Beyond Today Publishers while initial and final edits were done by author, Blessmore Mandevhana.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, Mapurisa said the book title was aptly selected as it entirely focuses on women who are often objectified in society.

"'Loan my body' was the most appropriate title considering the context and subject discussion.

"The title encourages women emancipation and exposes how women's bodies are perceived by most men as objects."

The writer added that while exposing women's difficulties, the book also aims at mentally preparing them to deal with future situations of similar nature.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk of women abuse has heightened, according to authorities.

Prominent women's organisation, Musasa Project says gender-based violence cases doubled between 2019 and 2020, a vice attributed to the national lockdown.

"My book exposes real experiences derived from my interactions with people that experienced the encounters.

"These people were willing to share with me their experiences so that society at large can see that sometimes what we assume is fiction or story telling is actually real.

"I wrote the book with the idea of exposing real life horrors that the girl child goes through. l wanted to inspire and provoke people into thinking of the possible solutions and to prepare especially the ladies on how to deal with some scenarios l mentioned in the book.

"It also serves as an eye opener for every government in coming up with legislation that protects the girl child/women against abuse and that appropriate stern action is taken against offenders.

"Never has such stories been told in detail as I did in the book. It's a matter of bringing to light what probably many women are exposed to or have gone through," she said.

Mapurisa is currently working on two more books, which would be released at a later date.

Her literary work is inspired by award winning best-selling author, Yvonne Maphosa.

In 2017, Mapurisa made it to the national finals of the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Talent Show and later in 2019 collaborated with musician, Nyasha David on the soul track, Die In Your Arms.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.