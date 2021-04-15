Zimbabwe: Nakamba Pays Fees for 1,000 Underprivileged School Children

Zimbabwe football international Marvelous Nakamba continues to give back to the community after his foundation announced that it has paid first term school fees for 1 000 less privileged students in the country.

The 26-year-old midfielder who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League launched the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) last year as part of his way of giving back to the local community by creating a platform for youth development and life skills.

The MNF on Wednesday announced the recent developments in a statement posted on its social media pages.

"We are excited to announce that we have managed to pay School fees for 1 000 students for the 2021 first term," reads the statement.

"This is amongst the many reasons why we survive as a Foundation. Let's join hands and educate the future of our nation."

Nakamba launched the foundation in March last year as a way of giving back to the community.

MNF says its mission and vision was to make a lasting difference and impact positively on disadvantaged children and young people through sports, education and opportunities in some marginalised communities in Zimbabwe.

In February last year, MNF announced it had paid school fees for 1 500 children in 21 schools from five provinces through its education assistance programme (EAP).

The Villa star has been using his personal investments to fund the foundation, while working on roping in donors and establishing corporate partnerships to drive the project.

There are also plans to set up a soccer academy in Bulawayo with the City Council availing five hectares of land for the project.

It is envisaged that youngsters may follow in the footsteps of Nakamba, who at the age of 15 had his first professional football contract with local side Bantu Rovers FC.

Driven by the desire to have a positive influence on the youths, MNF says young footballers across the Bulawayo, irrespective of club affiliation, will benefit from the organisation.

It is the desire of the foundation to hold periodic localised, regional and international sports training camps.

Nakamba's foundation comes after fellow national team players Kudakwashe Mahachi and Khama Billiat launched their foundations last year as part of their efforts to give back to the community.