South Africa: About the Guptas - 'What We Know Today, We Didn't Know Then,' ANC's Gwede Mantashe Tells Inquiry

14 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The ANC's first big hitter appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on 14 April as its national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, began testifying about the party's role in the era of State Capture.

Mantashe's opening statement dealt with cadre deployment, the party's relationship with the Gupta family and with how the system of parliamentary oversight works in a party-led, proportional representation electoral system.

"No ANC MP was told to stop thinking," said Mantashe as he explained how the party views parliamentary oversight.

He spoke about how the party had come to be influenced and ensnared by the Gupta family and its patronage networks. "A few years after arriving, Mr Ajay Gupta became a member of President Thabo Mbeki's International Advisory Council. [Later], he approached the ANC to establish ANN7 and The New Age," said Mantashe, explaining that the ANC had welcomed the opportunity to diversify the media.

"We needed diversity. At that stage we did not know their other businesses. What we know today, we didn't know then," he said, adding that the party only clicked to the family's shenanigans when it landed a private wedding plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013 and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

