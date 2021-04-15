Kenya: Azam Eye Sh5 Million Muguna Bid

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna is a wanted man.

With a little over six months left on his contract with the Kenyan champions, the attacker, who also is one of the dependable players within the national football team set-up, has attracted interest from seasoned clubs in North and South Africa, as well as Asia and Europe.

In East Africa, Tanzanian moneybags Azam are said to be eyeing his signature and willing to pay up to Sh5 million as a signing bonus to soften the deal.

Azam, currently managed by Zambian coach George 'Chicken' Lwandamina have reportedly been eyeing the 25-year old for a while.

And now, the experienced Lwandamina, who has great respect for Kenyan footballers having signed Jesse Were and David Owino during his time as coach of Zesco United, believes Muguna could act as a perfect foil for the club's Zimbabwe striker Prince Dube.

Muguna joined Gor for a second stint in 2018 after a move to Albania's FK Tirana was disrupted over financial challenges. His initial stint at Gor lasted a year.

He was appointed K'Ogalo captain in 2019 but was replaced by Harun Shakava late last month amid a cloud of controversy.

Should Muguna opt for the Tanzanian ice cream makers, he would join defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata who are based at Simba in the neighboring country.

Besides Azam, DR Congo's DC Motema Pembe, South Africa Maritzburg, and Egyptian club Ismaily are among the club eyeing Miguna who recently signed for a European agency to represent his sporting and economic rights.

Muguna is arguably the best creative midfielder in Kenya at the moment. His strengths include dribbling towards the opposition goal and defence splitting passes.