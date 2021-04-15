Africa: Continent Nears 4.4 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

Alex Njeru/ Nation Media Group
A health worker receives the jab at Marimanti Sub-County Hospital.
15 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 15, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,383,084 while over 9,167,668 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached   116,746   and 3,934,465 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,561,559   - and   53,498 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 503,664 ), Tunisia ( 276,727 ), Ethiopia ( 234,405 ), Egypt ( 212,961 ), Libya ( 170,045 ) and Nigeria ( 164,000 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

