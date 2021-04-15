Kenya: Stella Nyanzi Claims Kenyans Have Threatened Her With Deportation

Exiled Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has accused Kenyans of 'threatening to deport her' following her stance on human rights.

The outspoken Nyanzi and her children fled and sought refuge in Nairobi days after losing in her bid to be elected Kampala Women Representative.

She then claimed her life was in danger after Ugandan authorities also arrested her boyfriend.

Three months down the line and Nyanzi now claims, via her Facebook page, that she's also subjected to abuse from Kenyans on social media for sharing her thoughts on the plight of refugees in Kenya.

"Last night I briefly shared the sad news of the death of a refugee who was burnt along with several others in Block 13 of Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. I am still shocked by many of the responses," she wrote.

Adding: " Another horribly evil group of human beings me to be quiet because I'm a foreigner seeking refuge in Kenya. They ordered me to politely stay in my place lest they would withdraw their hospitality to me in their country. They forced me to be grateful that refugees have taken advantage of Kenya's relative peace to seek refuge here for many many years. They threateningly reminded me that the Kenyan government closed Kakuma and Dadaab camps and ordered all refugees to be withdrawn. They told me to go back home if I found Kenya hostile. This is Xenophobia!"

Besides the Kenyans on social media, Nyanzi has also fallen out with President Yoweri Museveni and his family on social media, an incident that resulted in a lengthy jail term.

She's also publicly blasted her ex-boyfriend, together with youthful politician Bobi Wine.