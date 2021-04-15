Rwanda: Ferwafa Opens Transfer Window for Top-Flight Teams

15 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Teams in the Primus national league will have a two-week window where they can recruit players for the upcoming league resumption.

FERWAFA Deputy Spokesperson Jules Karangwa said the transfer window will run from April 15 to 29.

The top flight league is expected to start on May 1.

The transfer window was originally supposed to run from February 20 to March 12 but the league had been suspended then as the government sought to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new format, the season will only be played for eight weeks, since it will begin on May 1 and end on June 29.

The 2020/21 football league will be played as a tourney with clubs having been placed in four groups. The top two teams will proceed to the quarterfinals.

Each group will be made up of four teams.

The teams that will reach the finals will automatically earn a ticket to represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup next season.

This kind of tournament football competition was last used in 1993, where Kiyovu Sports won the League after beating Mukura Victory Sports 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile fifteen clubs in the Primus national football league have resumed training while Etincelles FC is the only team that has not met the requirements needed to start training as a group.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
African Futurism Through Sahel Sounds

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.