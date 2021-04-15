Rwanda: Ferwafa Opens Transfer Window for Top-Flight Teams

Teams in the Primus national league will have a two-week window where they can recruit players for the upcoming league resumption.

FERWAFA Deputy Spokesperson Jules Karangwa said the transfer window will run from April 15 to 29.

The top flight league is expected to start on May 1.

The transfer window was originally supposed to run from February 20 to March 12 but the league had been suspended then as the government sought to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new format, the season will only be played for eight weeks, since it will begin on May 1 and end on June 29.

The 2020/21 football league will be played as a tourney with clubs having been placed in four groups. The top two teams will proceed to the quarterfinals.

Each group will be made up of four teams.

The teams that will reach the finals will automatically earn a ticket to represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup next season.

This kind of tournament football competition was last used in 1993, where Kiyovu Sports won the League after beating Mukura Victory Sports 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile fifteen clubs in the Primus national football league have resumed training while Etincelles FC is the only team that has not met the requirements needed to start training as a group.