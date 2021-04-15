Kenya: EPRA Retains March Fuel Prices After Two Consecutive Hikes

Nairobi — Motorists in Nairobi will continue to purchase Super petrol at Sh122.81 from April 14 to May 14.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said the pump prices for the month of April were retained as those announced in March after two consecutive hikes in the last two months.

"In the period under review, the prices for Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged from the March 2021 pump prices," EPRA said in a statement issued on Wednesday, on the day sections of the media reported a possible hike to reflect the international crude oil prices.

This means that in Nairobi, Diesel and Kerosene will still retail at Sh107.66 and Sh 97.85 respectively.

In Kisumu, the prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will stand at Sh123.36, Sh108.46, and Sh98.68.

Motorists in Nakuru will pay Sh122.44 for super petrol, Sh107.55 for diesel and Sh97.76 for kerosene per litre.

In Eldoret, motorists will pay Sh123.36 for petrol, Sh108.46 for diesel and Sh98.68 for kerosene.

Those in Mombasa will continue to purchase Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene at Sh120.41, sh105.27 and Sh95.46 respectively.

"The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the authority said.

Fuel prices in the last two months have been rising to a three-digit high leading to a backlash from the public against the government.

Last month, the government justified the high fuel prices to an increase in crude oil prices in the international market.