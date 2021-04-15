Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Slows to 13%, 3 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

14 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The country's COVID positivity rate slowed down to 13 per cent on Wednesday with 961 cases reported from 7,529 samples analysed within 24 hours.

Three deaths were also reported over the same period while 23 others picked from audited data filed in March raising the country's death toll to 2,420.

The country's recovery toll rose to 100,245 after 665 more patients recovered including 528 people who were under home based care.

There were 1,623 patients admitted in various hospitals countrywide while 5,565 patients were under home based isolation and care.

The health ministry said 269 patients were in in the Intensive Care Unit including 47 who were on ventilatory support, 127 on ventilatory support and 50 on observation.

A total of 569,244 people had been vaccinated countrywide as of Wednesday.

Those vaccinated included 127,451 health workers, 45,968 security workers, 84,016 teachers and 311,809 members of the public.

