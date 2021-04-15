Kenya: 6 Centres in Nyanza and Northeastern Listed for Premature Exposure of KCSE

Nairobi — Six centers in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kisii and Garissa were on Wednesday listed among institutions where pre-mature exposure of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations was responded, with eleven officials facing charges in court .

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the eleven examination officials including centre mangers, supervisors and invigilators had been arrested and were facing charges over attempts to expose some of the KCSE papers.

Magoha however reassured the country of the credibility of the examinations, saying the exposed questions were never accessed by the candidates.

"Although we have been decisive and ruthless in our pursuit of the masterminds of these unethical practice, we regrettably note that some of them are determined to go to any lengths in a bid to expose the contents of the examination papers once they are released in the morning to schools after 6 am," stated Magoha.

The CS said the remaining examination materials will remain safe to ensure sanctity of the ongoing examinations.

The Ministry has put in place measures to ensure smooth travelling of all candidates to all their home counties, including those entering, leaving or passing through the five counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado once they conclude exams.