Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Glitches Addressed At Zanzibar Main Airport

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday ordered for immediate finishing of anomalies at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) Terminal III prior to commissioning it next month.

President Mwinyi also instructed AAKIA management to provide passengers with quality services and customer care that reflect the status of the infrastructure.

That was during his official tour of the building that is in its final stages of construction, saying: "The huge investment in this building aims at guaranteeing availability of outstanding services to passengers. I direct the airport management to provide services, which reflect the capital that the government has injected in the project."

Equally, he approved the construction works undertaken so far, but demanded corrections of some minor anomalies to provide the country with the modern international airport. The areas, which require special attention include Immigration booths, cargo inspection sections and machines for customs department employees. On the same note, Dr Mwinyi reminded the airport supervisors to display billboards, which show all airline routes as is the case in international airports, globally.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Communication and Transport Amour Hamil Bakari said the building is in its final stage of construction, hinting that the work was scheduled for completion by next month. He said the construction work has reached over 90 per cent, assuring that the remaining few areas, including installations of Internet, inspection and immigration systems will be completed within the remaining period.

During the tour, President Mwinyi visited various areas, including cargo inspection area, security department, passport inspection section, passenger and VIP lounges. Various government leaders, including Works, Communication and Transport Minister Rahma Kassim Ali; Chief Secretary Zena Ahmed Said and Urban West Regional Commissioner Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa accompanied the president in the tour.