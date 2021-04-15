Tanzania: GBV Receives Massive Lift Through Training

THE government has provided massive education to a total of 3,162,421 women and special groups, training which has helped in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV), parliament heard here on Wednesday.

The education is part of essential legal education which has been provided in the past three consecutive years, a move which has facilitated them to know their rights, according to Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Geoffrey Pinda. Responding to a question from Wanu Hafidh Ameir (Special Seats), Mr Pinda said the government has been implementing several education programmes to create awareness to women and vulnerable groups.

In her basic question, the MP wanted to know what the government was doing to ensure that women were reached with legal aid services, especially on laws that protect them. Mr Pinda said that in efforts aimed to ensure that women and special groups have proper understanding of laws which protect them, the government has been conducting programmes to educate, train and support them on how to fight for their rights.

"By implementing several programmes in collaboration with stakeholders, a good number of women, children, elders and PwDs in regions, districts, towns and villages have been educated on their rights, which include enabling them to participate in decision making, land ownership, contesting for various leadership positions as well as fighting against all forms of violence and humiliation,".

"We will continue expanding the services to law enforcers, including police officers, courts and hospitals by increasing the number of gender desks and one stop centres so as to ensure that more people have access to justice," said the Deputy Minister.