Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 1 138 Pcr Tests Carried Out and One Case Recorded

14 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 1 138 PCR tests as at 17 hours today.

One positive case has been identified following the routine screening of staff of the Ministry working at New Souillac Hospital. The staff is a resident of the village of Mare Tabac. Following this positive case, a Contact Tracing exercise will be conducted.

251 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

414 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

116 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 306.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.

