Ghana: Twitter's Decision to Cite HQ in Ghana, a Non-Issue - APC Counters PDP

15 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has countered the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over the decision of Twitter to cite the headquarters of its African operations in Ghana.

APC in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe on Thursday in Abuja said Twitter's action was purely a business decision by a private organization.

"Flowing from a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), our response to Twitter's decision to cite its African operations in Ghana is simple. The decision or rationale of private concerns, particularly businesses on where to cite their operations is their exclusive preserve. It is a no issue!

"However, for the PDP that mocks the country and its citizens over what it celebrates as missed 'business prospects', such political party does not mean well for the country and should definitely not be considered as a governance option. It is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP's ignominious past. The APC will rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Muhammadu Buhari", APC stated.

The ruling party queried why what the PDP terms the present "misrule" did not stop multinational technology companies, Facebook and Google from opening offices in Nigeria.

"Neither did it stop the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and multinational food manufacturing giants, Kellogg's from establishing their multi-billion Naira brewery and factory in Nigeria?

"Despite uncertainties over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria earned $2.6billion of the global volume of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), surpassing major competitor South Africa ($2.5b), according to the latest 2020 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Investment Trends Monitor.

"Nigeria's current status as Africa's largest economy was achieved under the President Buhari-led APC administration and our industrious citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries.

"Nigeria is doing a lot through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) which was set up by this administration to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and the ongoing implementation of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements.

"Finally, we use this opportunity to remind Twitter and other frontline social media platforms of their important responsibilities to curb fake news, disinformation and hate speech. In the last US presidential election, the proactive roles played by social media operators in checking fake news and divisive rhetoric is a solid pointer to how proper social media usage ultimately benefits society. We expect no less in Nigeria from social media operators".

