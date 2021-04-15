Malawi: Farmers Body Endorses Govt Fixed Commodity Prices

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has endorsed the government fixed commodity prices after earlier criticizing it.

Officials from FUM say the change of stance on the government-fixed farm gate prices follows a recent meeting with agriculture authorities.

A fortnight ago, agriculture authorities published minimum prices meant to guide ADMARC and private traders when buying produce from farmers.

In its initial reaction to the set price of K150 per kilogramme of maize, which is down from K200 that was being offered last year, FUM accused the government of disregarding cost of production.

FUM President Frighton Njolomole confirmed acceptance of the farm gate prices after engaging the authorities on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.