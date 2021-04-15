Malawi: MCP Party Poll Monitors Demand Payment

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Over 130 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) election monitors are pressing for payment of their services from the party.

They are accusing the party leadership of failing to pay them at least K18 million for working as monitors during the May 2019 elections.

They claimed their efforts to engage the party leadership have yielded no positive results.

MCP's Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka was not available for a comment but Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu advised the concerned members to use other channels to have their grievances addressed.

Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

