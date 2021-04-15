Nigeria: Northern Govs Condemn Killing of 12 Soldiers in Benue

15 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Seriki Adinoyi

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the killing of 12 soldiers in Konshisha LGA, Benue State, describing it as an unfortunate incident that must not be allowed to happen again.

The governors said the incident was capable of demoralising security personnel from giving their best in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement, issued yesterday said the forum sympathised with the families of the slain soldiers and the Nigerian Army over this unfortunate incident, which occurred when the soldiers were on an assignment to ensure the security of lives and properties.

The governors urged the Army not to be discouraged by the act, but should continue to carry out their legitimate duty of defending Nigeria's territorial integrity and assisting in maintaining internal security, particularly at this time when the nation is confronted by many criminal activities.

Pledging its continued support and collaboration to the Armed Forces and the security services in general, the forum appealed to the Army to remain professional and exercise caution and restraint even as they work hard to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The Forum also called on the citizens to assist the security forces with useful information that would lead to the arrest of those behind the killing of the soldiers, and other criminals tormenting innocent citizens across the country.

