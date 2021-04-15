Zimbabwe: Zim Launches National Digital Terrestrial Television

15 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa — INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa is expected to launch the Digital Terrestrial Television this morning in Magunje.

Minister Mutsvangwa is accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, Information Ministry permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana.

Zimpapers board chairman, Mr Tommy Sithole and chief executive, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke are also in attendance.

Other dignitaries present include Broadcasting Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ), Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Transmedia Zimbabwe officials.

The launch will see Zimbabwe move from analogue broadcasting to digital.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.