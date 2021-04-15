Tanzania: Govt Dismisses Assad's Claims On Incompetence

15 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema

THE Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Dr Laurean Ndumbaro has dismissed as baseless claims by former Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad that over 60 per cent of civil servants are incompetent.

He said that the sentiments by former CAG were based on emotions rather than research and facts. Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Dr Ndumbaro reminded Prof Assad to go by the oath of office he swore to especially on confidentiality of information.

He said that the claims that 60 per cent of public servants are incompetent and the remaining 40 per cent are partially competent are baseless, because they are based on his personal views and not researched. Dr Ndumbaro said Prof Assad should include himself in the percentage because he was also a public servant.

Dr Ndumbaro said there are procedures to be followed when public servants want to issue their views and recommendations, thus the CAG in his capacity did not access some confidential files, hence, claiming that public servants are not free to give their views are baseless.

However, he advised him to follow the laid down rules and procedures, while making public government information.

"His arguments and accusations are not valid as they are not justifiable" he said. Moreover, he said it is against Tanzanians traditions that when you differ with someone's opinion and arguments, you use abusive language as Prof Assad remarks on purchase of airlines.

On Saturday Prof Assad said that most public servants are not competent enough to serve as the civil servants. He was speaking during the launch of public debates organised by the Morogoro Muslim University (MUM).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.