Malawi: National Clean-Up Day Hangs in Limbo

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

National Clean up Day, which was launched in November last year by President Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima hangs in limbo.

Even authorities do not know if it will resume after it was stopped due to the raging covid-19 pandemic.

Momentum for the campaign that inspires Malawians to clean their surroundings every second Friday of the month slackened in the past 3 months following a surge in coronavirus infections across the country.

Actually, the ministries of Natural Resources and Local government issued a joint statement suspending communal execution of the exercise, saying only individuals or families could proceed doing so within their households.

While Blantyre City Council Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda insists the council will wait for an official go-ahead from the government; authorities in Zomba indicate that they have already resumed the exercise.

Zomba City Council Spokesperson Mercy Chaluma explains that city fathers have been working with councillors to inspire the people to clean their surroundings.

