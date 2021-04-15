Kenya: GSU Attacker Omuse Ready to Roar in Tunis

15 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

General Service Unit (GSU) men's volleyball team right attacker Kelvin Omuse will make his debut at the African Volleyball Clubs Championship that gets underway on Friday in Tunis, Tunisia.

The annual event is set for April 16-28.

Omuse, who crossed over to the paramilitary side from Equity Bank last year, was named in the 12-man GSU squad that departs to Tunis Thursday morning.

Omuse is expected to fill the void left by Kenya's Most Valuable Player Abiud Chirchir, who is away in Tunisia with Club Olympique de Kélibia.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said Omuse is ready to roar at the event.

"Omuse has been outstanding in training and I hope he will extend the good form in Tunisia. This will be his first time at that stage and he is excited after being named in the team.Of course the services of Chirchir will be missed, but Omuse has shown that he has what it takes to be better," Tarus said of Omuse, who will battle for a place in the starting six with veteran attacker David Kirwa "Tonje".

"We are doing the final touches but the players are good to go. There are no injuries recorded and we are thankful to the management for the support they have given us considering the current tough times. My hope is that we will register good performance and make them proud," said Tarus.

GSU finished ninth during the 2019 event that was staged in Egypt.

Kenya Ports Authority will be Kenya's other representative in the event.

Kenya Prisons, who had qualified for the event, pulled out last week due to financial constraints.

GSU squad

Opposite: David Kirwa, Kelvin Omuse

Setters: Brian Melly, Nicolas Lagat

Libero: Noah Bett

Outside hitters: Bonfentry Mukethe, Naftali Chumba, Nicholas Matui and Cornelius Kiplagat

Middle blockers: Shadrack Misiko, Simon Kipkorir and Cornelius Lagat

Technical bench: Gideon Tarus (head coach), Dunson Tali (Assistant coach)

Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

