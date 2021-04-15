Tanzania: Sahara Doubles Oil Storage Capacity

SAHARA Tanzania Limited, one of top oil importers, has doubled its petroleum product tank farm capacity in the last five years ago.

Sahara, a subsidiary of the Nigerian-based energy conglomerate - Sahara G roupannounced in Dar es Salaam that it had doubled its storage capacity to 72million litres from 36m illion litres in 2015.

"Sahara has expanded its infrastructure from ten loading arms and four storage tanks with a combined storage capacity of 36m illion litres to 20 loading arms with eight storage tanks, with a combined capacity of 72million litres," said Olumuyiwa Aladejana, Country Manager, Sahara Tanzania Limited.

The developments, according to Mr Aladejana, are in line with the company's commitment to promoting "availability and reliability" of top-quality petroleum products in the country and other neighbouring African countries.

The company has an on-going expansion project aimed at increasing its storage capacity further to store more Automotive G as Oil (AG O), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and JET A1, he added.

The project is expected to make Sahara Tanzania one of the largest storage terminals, providing an avenue for increasing employment opportunities and economic growth in the country.

"It is also important to note that our terminal is automated, and we have since committed to the construction of two Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG ) tanks which give a total capacity of 6,000cbm as part of Sahara's drive for technological innovation and enhancing access to clean energy in Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and Congo," he added.

The oil firm official said it is committed to contributing to the achievement of such noble target through operations in the energy sector and interventions by way of sustainable development projects.

Aladejana said it was heartening to see energy conglomerate, Sahara G roup and other leading Africa energy companies ramp up their competitiveness in the global energy market.

He however, noted that African countries need to harmonise their product specifications to boost intra-Africa transactions.

Sahara Tanzania Limited, Business Development Executive, Mwajabu Mrutu, said they are committed to bringing benevolence to the nation as enshrined in its corporate citizenship programmes.

Mrutu said Sahara Tanzania's interventions include upgrading the Library at Pugu Secondary School that serves over 1000 students and the provision of toilets and washrooms at Salma Kikwete Secondary School to promote the Sustainable Development Goal that speaks to good hygiene and sanitation.