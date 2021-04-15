Tanzania: Kabaddi - Downpour Disrupts Indo-Tanzania Tournaments

AFTER the downpour disrupted the Indo-Tanzanian Kabaddi friendship game over the weekend, the organisers are now plan to stage it in the near future.

The day-long event that took place at Uhuru National Stadium in Temeke Municipal, in Dar es Salaam, was deeply affected by downpour that also barred several teams from traveling to the venue.

The 3rd Indo-Tanzania Kabaddi game was organised by Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association (TKSA) whose chairman Abdallah Nyoni, told the ' Daily News' in Dar es Salaam that only a few teams managed to turn up for the game due to the inclement of weather.

"Therefore only a few teams were at the venue,"said Nyoni.

Among the entertained fans that between Coast Region's Kaole team and Dar Buffalo of Dar es Salaam and the teams drew 32-3 2 in one of the exciting men's game. In another match Kaole team went on to record a 41-32 victory over Crocodile.

Also national team men's and women's were divided into two teams each, A and B teams. The Men's A team won 62-53. In the women's category, the national team A beat the B side 53 -43 .

However the battle could not end so they were no champions. Nyoni, however, has lauded teams that managed to turn up for the event despite a playing in a difficult weather.

"I want to extend my gratitude to those who made it possible for us to run this event. "I thank Tanga Kabaddi representative Jasaline Shungi who contributed 50,000/- for the national teams, Phares Magesa from Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) and our supporter Pangani Pure Drinking Water for their huge support."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The rain-disrupted event also made history to be the first Kabaddi game in Tanzania to go live on facebook. The Indo-Tanzania kabaddi has been hosted in Tanzania for the past three years.

According to Nyoni, the matches were also televised by Sportcares of India, a move that enabled local players to showcase their talent and be seen outside the country.

Nyoni said Buffalo Kabaddi Club (BKSC) under the aegis of TKSA has been working harder to popularise Kabaddi among youngsters in school and helped to make gain a stronghold countrywide.

Among others Nyoni said the main objectives of the said event was to look for players whose standards fit the national teams.

It also aimed build a longexisting friendship between Tanzania and India through sports and to strengthen the unity among the players and their stakeholders.

Moreover, Nyoni said the event aims at preparing and strengthening national teams and they also will use this game to mark World Kabaddi day 2021.