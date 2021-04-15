Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 144 New Infections, Three Deaths and 29 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola registered, in the last 24 hours, 144 new cases, three deaths and the recovery of 29 patients.

According to the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access, 112 were diagnosed in Luanda, 10 in Benguela, 8 in Moxico, 5 in Cunene, 4 in Cabinda, 3 in Zaire, 1 in Huíla and 1 in Lunda Sul.

The new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 86, include 72 men and 72 women.

The deaths involve Angolan citizens resident in Benguela, with one, and Uíge with two.

The recovered patients reside in Luanda.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratory technicians processed 2,035 samples.

The country has 23,841 positive cases, with 557 deaths, 22,144 recovered and 1,140 active. Of those active cases, 4 are in critical condition, 13 serious, 55 moderate, 40 light and 1,028 asymptomatic.

In institutional quarantine are 48 citizens, while 112 people are hospitalised in treatment centres.

The authorities are keeping 1,301 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

