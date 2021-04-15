Angola: Foreign Minister Defends Increased Domestic Production

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António, Wednesday in Luanda, advocated the need to boost domestic production in order for the country to obtain surpluses for export.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the visit of the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola to the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Téte António noted that this production hub was contributing to import substitution.

The Angolan Foreign Minister noted the action of the ZEE in generating jobs, which has contributed to reducing poverty.

According to Minister Téte António, the Luanda-Bengo ZEE is on its way to becoming a national reference of quality, rigour, responsibility and efficiency in production.

In his turn, the ambassador of Japan, Maruhashi Jiro, was pleased with what he saw and pledged to work for future partnerships.

The visit of the diplomatic corps to the ZEE is part of the promotion of economic diplomacy, the main "flag" of the Angolan government's foreign policy.

During three days, in an alternating manner, different diplomats accredited in Angola had contact with the reality of the ZEE, in an initiative of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the visit of the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola to the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Téte António noted that this production hub was contributing to import substitution.

The Angolan Foreign Minister noted the action of the ZEE in generating jobs, which has contributed to reducing poverty.

According to Minister Téte António, the Luanda-Bengo ZEE is on its way to becoming a national reference of quality, rigour, responsibility and efficiency in production.

In his turn, the ambassador of Japan, Maruhashi Jiro, was pleased with what he saw and pledged to work for future partnerships.

The visit of the diplomatic corps to the ZEE is part of the promotion of economic diplomacy, the main "flag" of the Angolan government's foreign policy.

During three days, in an alternating manner, different diplomats accredited in Angola had contact with the reality of the ZEE, in an initiative of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.