Angola: Foreign Minister Defends Increased Domestic Production

Luanda — The head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António, Wednesday in Luanda, advocated the need to boost domestic production in order for the country to obtain surpluses for export.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the visit of the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola to the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Téte António noted that this production hub was contributing to import substitution.

The Angolan Foreign Minister noted the action of the ZEE in generating jobs, which has contributed to reducing poverty.

According to Minister Téte António, the Luanda-Bengo ZEE is on its way to becoming a national reference of quality, rigour, responsibility and efficiency in production.

In his turn, the ambassador of Japan, Maruhashi Jiro, was pleased with what he saw and pledged to work for future partnerships.

The visit of the diplomatic corps to the ZEE is part of the promotion of economic diplomacy, the main "flag" of the Angolan government's foreign policy.

During three days, in an alternating manner, different diplomats accredited in Angola had contact with the reality of the ZEE, in an initiative of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Relations.

