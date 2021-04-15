Malawi: Attorney General Meets President Chakwera After MEC Storm

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe on Wednesday afternoon met President Lazarus Chakwera hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) storm which threatens to tear apart the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM in the Tonse alliance led government.

Officials at State House have given the news of the meeting a blackout but sources said the two met "on issues concerning MEC."

The meeting came after MEC said with the advice from the Attorney General - government chief legal advisor - that following government's decision to rescind the appointment of two Commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje, the commission can no longer discharge its duties..

Attorney General advised that MEC cannot continue to implement its activities as it has no legal authority or basis until Section 75 (1) of the Constitution has been complied with.

Section 75 (1) of the Constitution stipulates that there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a Chairman who shall be a Judge nominated in that behalf by the Judicial Service Commission and such other members, not being less than six, as may be appointed in accordance with an Act of Parliament.

On June 7 2020, former President Peter Mutharika appointed Justice Kachale as Chairperson. Other Commissioners were Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Mathanga, Kunje, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.

With Mathanga and Kunje's appointment rescinded, it means the Commission is left with four Commissioners.

Two legal scholars faulted government's decision to dismiss Mathanga and Kunje as commissioners of the MEC, opining that the two are at liberty to challenge the decision in court.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale, a judge of the High Court of Malawi, said: "In view of this development and advice [from the AG], the commission has henceforth no legal authority or basis to continue implementing its activities which become suspended by operation of the law until further notice."

In its communication, the OPC purported that Mathanga and Kunje were adjudged incompetent by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court in the May 21 2019 Presidential Election Nullification Case.

However, Mathanga argues that the Supreme Court did not find their commission to be incompetent.

In August 2020, Silungwe advised government to formally write appointment letters to the two after OPC sought legal advice on three issues, including the legality of the appointment of the two commissioners after the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament recommended their dismissal.

President Lazarus Chakwera is also on record as having said that he would not endorse letters of appointment for the two because they were part of an incompetent commission that managed the May 21 2019 presidential election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.