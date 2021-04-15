Angola: João Lourenço Informed On Farming Potential Reporting Project

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday in Luanda received journalists from different national media outlets, involved in the farming potential reporting project called "Walking the Country on the Ways of Agriculture.

This is an initiative of radio Luanda Antena Comercial (LAC) that put journalists in contact with agricultural production units, development hubs, farms and family properties in some of the country's provinces.

In around 30 days, the journalists, who left Luanda, visited the provinces of Uige, Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Bié, Huambo, Huila and Benguela, covering some 5,000 kilometres.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, project coordinator, José Rodrigues, said that state bodies had taken "very good note" of the project.

"We responded to the invitation that the President of the Republic made to us to show what our findings were," said José Rodrigues.

He added that, in the meeting with the Angolan Head of State, "a summary of what we saw was made and we also tried to put forward some proposals for solutions, because as journalists we have social responsibility.

As for the next edition, he said there was interest in extending the experience to other regions of the country, particularly the Eastern and Northern provinces.

This is an initiative of radio Luanda Antena Comercial (LAC) that put journalists in contact with agricultural production units, development hubs, farms and family properties in some of the country's provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In around 30 days, the journalists, who left Luanda, visited the provinces of Uige, Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Bié, Huambo, Huila and Benguela, covering some 5,000 kilometres.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, project coordinator, José Rodrigues, said that state bodies had taken "very good note" of the project.

"We responded to the invitation that the President of the Republic made to us to show what our findings were," said José Rodrigues.

He added that, in the meeting with the Angolan Head of State, "a summary of what we saw was made and we also tried to put forward some proposals for solutions, because as journalists we have social responsibility.

As for the next edition, he said there was interest in extending the experience to other regions of the country, particularly the Eastern and Northern provinces.