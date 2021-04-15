Angola: President João Lourenço Gets Message From Congolese Counterpart

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, Wednesday in Luanda, received a message from his Republic of Congo's counterpart, Dennis Sassou Nguesso.

The message was delivered by the advisor of President Dennis Sassou Nguesso, Lucien Ébata, who, as a special envoy, was received at the Presidential Palace by the Angolan Head of State.

Speaking to the press at the end of the audience, Lucien Ébata stressed the commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation within the framework of sub-regional integration.

Angola and Congo maintain cooperation relations in the political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields.

