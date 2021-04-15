Sudan Authorities Warn for Spread of Covid-19 During Ramadan Prayers

Khartoum / Wad Madani — The Sudanese Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments has requested all Muslim worshipers in the country to keep to social distancing and take their own prayer mat during prayers in mosques. The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in El Gezira.

Everyone should wear a mask and keep a distance of one and a half meters when entering a mosque, Minister Nasreldin Mofreh said in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The extra public prayers (taraweeh) performed during Ramadan following the breaking of the fast after sunset should take place in the mosques' courtyards, to have enough ventilation. Mofreh advised people suffering from chronic diseases to pray at home.

He further urged the elderly in the country not to hesitate and be vaccinated.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported yesterday that 1,099 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between March 29 and April 12. At least 116 patients died in this period.

Listeners in Khartoum however, reported a significant increase in the death rate among the elderly to Radio Dabanga.

In neighbouring El Gezira, the Ministry of Health reported that the isolation centres in the state are treating 50 COVID-19 patients.

Ahmed El Mustafa, Director of the El Gezira Health Ministry warned in a press statement yesterday that the increase in cases is putting pressure on the hospitals in the state.

He called for the provision of more oxygen cylinders and medicines to the isolation centres.